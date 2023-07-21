Cave brings wealth of experience as assistant principal at JFWA Published 10:42 am Friday, July 21, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

J. Frank White Academy is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Cave as assistant principal. With a strong focus on educational leadership and youth development, Cave brings a wealth of experience and a solutions-oriented approach to his new role.

“I am looking forward to becoming a member of the J. Frank White Academy’s outstanding academic team,” Cave said. “I will focus on continuing the educational, social, and diverse values that the academy has become noted for. I hope to be a lasting and influential part of the continuing success of J. Frank White Academy.”

Cave will be responsible for providing leadership and strategic planning for educational programs, activities, and projects at JFWA. His diverse background includes extensive experience in various educational roles, including assistant high school principal, middle school principal, and coordinator of 4-H Share the Fun and Dramatic Reading Programs.

“I am thrilled to work with Mr. Cave, and I see the positive influence he will have on our school,” said Principal Kristina Hudson. “His experience in leadership and support for students is well known, and he will be a tremendous asset to J. Frank White Academy.”

Prior to joining JFWA, Cave served as a teacher at Lee County Public Schools. He also held positions as the administrator of operations and transportation and principal of Elydale Middle School, where he demonstrated proficiency in budgeting, scheduling, school safety, employee supervision, and parent and community communication.

Cave’s extensive experience also includes serving as assistant principal at Thomas Walker High School and as a teacher at Flatwoods Elementary School. In these roles, he assumed administrative duties, coordinated after-school extracurricular activities, supervised staff, and maintained a professional working environment.

Cave holds a master’s degree in Instructional Leadership from Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) and a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies with PreK-6 Certification from Virginia Intermont College. He also earned an administrator’s license in Administration and Supervision (PreK-12).

Cave’s professional development opportunities include training in curriculum development, teacher performance evaluations, and classroom management. He is a member of Virginia Professional Educators and has been involved in various workshops and programs aimed at enhancing his skills as an educator and administrator. Notably, Cave’s dedication to achieving educational goals is evident in his commitment to attaining an accredited pass rate for Virginia Standards of Learning (SOL) in history and reading.

“Mr. Cave’s expertise, passion for education, and commitment to student success will greatly contribute to the school’s mission of providing a nurturing and rigorous academic environment,” said LMU Executive Vice President for Administration Jody Goins. “His strong leadership skills coupled with his ability to foster productive relationships will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the entire school community.”

The J. Frank White Academy is a private, college preparatory day school serving grades Pre-K through 12 on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University. JFWA is fully accredited and STEM certified by Cognia, which is the first internationally recognized mark of quality for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) schools and programs, signaling the growing emphasis on STEM education by educators, politicians, and business leaders around the world.