Jackie Robert Keck, 90

Jackie Robert Keck, age 90, passed away peacefully August 1st, 2023. He was born April 9th, 1933. He was a member and deacon at MCM Missionary Baptist Church where he was faithful until his health kept him from attending. Most importantly he had a testimony of salvation which he always said was the most important decision in life.

Jackie was a proud graduate of Claiborne County High School, LMU, and Union College receiving a Master’s degree in education. In the 30 plus years he dedicated himself to the education system, he touched many lives as a teacher, coach, principal, and friend at MCM school, Midway Elementary, Sycamore Hall, and SMMS. In addition, he also held a part-time job at Parks-Belk department store.

After retirement he worked at Schneider’s Food Basket, Enix Jewelers and he started the Daycare at Dogwood Heights Baptist Church. He then later became a funeral attendant at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell for 25 years.

Jackie always managed to make time to cheer on the Tennessee Vols, especially basketball. He represented them well with an array of orange attire, aside from his suits. He had a gift for nurturing, especially his famous flower garden, where there were no weeds to be found. Most of all, he was a genuine role model for his entire family. He thoroughly enjoyed time spent with his loved ones.

Jackie was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 62 years, Eula Jean (Carr) Keck.

Parents: Marion and Flara (Meyers) Keck.

Father and Mother-in-law: Gillis and Hester (Robinson) Carr.

Brothers and Sisters-in-law: Lewis “Joe” (Lula Cupp) Keck, Loyd Junior “Stub” Keck, Walter Keck, Chester (Eula Gray) Keck and Infant Tony Keck.

Sisters and Brothers-in-law: Blanche (Leon) Meyers, Doris (Claude) Rosson, Hettie (Glenn) Cupp, Nell (Marshall) Dooley.

Jackie is survived by his son Terry and Sue (Gray) Keck of New Tazewell and daughter Pam and Jim Smith of New Tazewell.

Grandchildren: Tarah Keck of Knoxville, TN., Amanda (Jeff ) Day of Middlesboro, KY., Quinton (Dinah) Smith of Knoxville, TN., Robin Keller of New Tazewell, TN., Colby (Jessica) Smith of Tazewell, TN, and Charity (Samuel) Shipley of Tazewell, TN.

Great Grand Children: Lynsey Day, Halle Rowland, Reagan Day, Laci Smith, Jaxton Smith, Brighton Shuran, Ella Smith, Harper Day, Khloe Keller, Roman Smith, and Tripp Carrter Shipley.

A host of friends and family, including nieces and nephews.

The family would like to especially thank the caregivers for their service and kindness for both their parents. Rhonda Hartman, Angie Bishop, and Catlin Bridges, as well as Abby with Amedysis and Dr. Pannocchia.

Ministers: Colby Smith and Tim Drummonds;

Obituary: Quinton Smith;

Eulogy: Terry Keck;

Music: Living Water and Master Peace.

Pallbearers: Quinton Smith, Colby Smith, Samuel Shipley, Hoy Keck, Roy Keck, Mike Keck, Mitchell Keck

Honorary Pallbearers: Marvin Rosson, Danty Rosson, R.M. Dooley, Milton Dooley, Dennis Keck and all past and present employees of Coffey Funeral Home.

In lieu of Flowers the family ask that donations be made to Pat Head Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summitt Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, Tn. 37902.