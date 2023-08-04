Area Happenings Published 11:02 am Friday, August 4, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all area events to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net.

• Free Beginner Computer Classes at the Claiborne County Public Library will be held each Wednesday in September and running through part of October with sign up happening now. The free classes will run Sept. 6, 13, 20 & 27 and Oct. 11 & 18, beginning at noon and ending at 2 p.m. Limited spots are available. For more info, call the Library at 423-626-5414.

AUG. 6

• Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church will hold its monthly singing on Aug. 6 beginning at 6 p.m. with special singing by Chris Holder & Journey Home. Everyone is welcome.

AUG. 14, 15, 17, 18

• The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is sponsoring a four-day Hunter Education Class at New Beginnings Baptist Church on Aug. 14, 15, 17 & 18 beginning at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each evening. The course will be taught by Michael Cavins and Sharon Petro. The church is located at 2305 Hwy. 63 in Cumberland Gap. For more info, call Sharon at: 423-912-2325.

SEPT. 9

• The Old Ward Chapel School is holding its very first reunion set to take place at Bell County High School on Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All who attended or worked for the school is invited. This is an event that has been planned for months. For more info, contact Sheila at: 606-671-7199 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. or look us up on Facebook where our school group page has been created.

• New Tazewell United Methodist Church website can be accessed by logging onto: www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/new-tazewell-united-methodist/7280395/

• Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage ans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).