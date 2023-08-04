Coaches association recognizes LMU baseball Published 11:08 am Friday, August 4, 2023

Lincoln Memorial University’s Baseball team is one of the 83 Division II Institutions to be awarded the American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award. The Railsplitters earned a team GPA of 3.3 over the 2022-23 season.

The American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) has recognized the over 450 member college and over 300 high school programs across the country with this award. This award is presented by Sports Attack for programs coached by ABCA members which had a team a minimum GPA of 3.0 (4.0 scale) for the 2022-23 academic year.

Please click here for the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award.

The American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA), founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 15,000 members represent all 50 states and 41 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include nine divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School, Youth and Travel Baseball. The American Baseball Coaches Association has a long tradition of recognizing the achievements of baseball coaches and student-athletes.

Sports Attack is a family-owned and operated manufacturer of quality sports training equipment. We do not just design our products; we explore, scrutinize, analyze, and engineer our products. Our corporate integrity is a critical asset, and we are committed to upholding it worldwide. We set high standards and we abide by them as we practice business fairly and behave ethically.