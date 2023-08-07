Mary Ellen (Hopper) Collins, 84 Published 3:40 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

Mary Ellen (Hopper) Collins, age 84, of New Tazewell, Tennessee was born on December 18, 1938 and passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Claiborne Hospital.

Mary enjoyed sewing, crocheting and working with flowers. She was saved at an early age and was a lifetime member of Leatherwood Baptist Church, where she loved singing and was a part of Leatherwood Quartet.

She was preceded in death by her parents Rev. Rupert and Maggie Hopper. Brother Rev. James Hopper. In laws Edgar and Pearlie Collins. Brother and sister-in-law Carl Collins and Retha Johnson.

Mary is survived by her husband of 67 years Randolph Collins.

Daughter: Christine Stapleton.

Sons: Richard Collins and wife Brenda

Kenneth Collins and wife Penny

Jeff Collins and wife Tara

8 Grandchildren: Crystal Brooks, Alan and Crystal Young, Anthony and Vickie Young, Angela and Matt Thornsbury, Jessica and Cody Jones, Joshua and Jamie Collins, April and Don Williams, and Maree Collins.

15 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren.

Brother: Beagle (Wanda) Hopper

Sisters: Joyce (Fred) Chattin

Martha (David) Perrin

Tinnie (Danty) Rosson

Emma (Johnny) Hickman

As well as a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 8, 2023 from 5 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday August 9, 2023 at 11 AM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow in the W.H. Collins Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev. Harry Gent and Rev. Tim Sharp

Singers: Living Waters

Pallbearers: Joshua Collins, Matthew Thornsbury, Cody Jones, Steve Johnson, Alan Young, Andrew Callahan and David Humphrey

Honorary Pallbearers: The Deacons of Leatherwood Baptist Church

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements