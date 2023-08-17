Claiborne County public records Published 1:58 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Bobby Lawson-two counts violation of the Sexual Offender Registry

• Johnny Sprouls-domestic assault

• Brett Cook-possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, capias/bench warrant for possession of a schedule I controlled substance and the manufacture of a schedule IV controlled substances

• Sylvia Buell-felony hit and run, driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, failure to maintain traffic lane, violations of the seat belt and financial responsibility laws

• Bailey Baltrip-accessory after the fact

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Chasity Thomas-domestic assault, vandalism

• James Robert Miller-criminal trespassing, violation of parole

• Moriah Honchell-criminal trespassing, unlawful disposal of raw sewage

• Amber Malone-criminal trespassing

• Pamela Surber-theft of property

• Jennifer Lee Coffey-theft of merchandise

• Joshua Shane Burger-theft of merchandise

• Tina M. Richard-theft of merchandise

• Paul McAfee-possession of a schedule I controlled substance, capias/bench warrant

• Evan Newsome-speeding 75/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Adam Hudals-speeding 71/45

• Christy H. Pack-speeding 68/45

• Holly Danielle Collins-speeding 53/30

• Stocha Nicole Sparks-speeding 66/45

• Margaret A. Maples-speeding 66/45

• William Franklin Pitts-speeding 51/30

• Nathaniel Daniels-speeding 51/30

• Benjamin Coffey-speeding 50/30

• Spencer Blake Akins-speeding 64/45

• Cayden H. Gray-speeding 64/45

• Debra Sue Moyers-speeding 63/45

• Jose Bartolo Martinez-speeding 63/45

• Billy Lynn Williams Jr.-speeding 61/45

• Glorimar Rivera-speeding 61/45

• Meri Courtney Bradley-speeding 61/45

• Matthew Cody Barnard-speeding 61/45

• Bryce W. Bowling-speeding 61/45

• Christas K. Kiousis-speeding 61/45

• Justin McKinley Farmer-speeding 46/30

• Michelle Lee Turner-speeding 46/30

• Donna Renee Waugh-speeding 60/45

• Michael Grant Keck-speeding 60/45

• Dharmesh Sureshbhai Patel-speeding 60/45

• Colin James Lynch-violation of the traffic control device law

• Dale Oiston-possession of drug paraphernalia

• Thomas Diosgorio-public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

• James Garrison-felony fleeing/eluding/evading police, resisting arrest, following a motor vehicle too closely

• Allison Nimocks-possession of marijuana

• Krista Grant Northcut-failure to exercise due care

• Shelby Nadine Amburgey-failure to exercise due care

• Alejandro Rosales-speeding 69/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Zachary Dale Minton-speeding 65/45, violation of the registration law (improper display of tags)

• Thomas Coyle Hickman-speeding 61/45, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Doylene B. Acuff-speeding 45/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Laura Catherine Balogh-speeding 75/45

• Lyle Theodore Miller-speeding 74/45

• Kevin Bryant-speeding 71/45

• Jason Thomas Jordan-speeding 70/45

• Maryann Perry-speeding 70/45

• Jonathan Ellis Long-speeding 69/45

• Kaja Natie Butler-speeding 68/45

• Rick W. Baird-speeding 68/45

• Amilleon Alyssa Black-speeding 68/45

• Virginia Alice Martin-speeding 67/45

• Mindy Sue Scott-speeding 67/45

• Laura Lee Armstrong-speeding 67/45

• Frost Dalton Kendall-speeding 67/45

• Patrick J. Vandaveer-speeding 66/45

• Joshua Dean Brown-speeding 66/45

• Jason M. Coen-speeding 66/45

• Kaitlin Elizabeth Miller-speeding 66/45

• Joshua Lee Baughcum-speeding 65/45

• Isiah E. Olinger-speeding 65/45

• Kenneth Joe Harrison-speeding 65/45

• Rogelio Lucas-speeding 65/45

• Darrius Charles Marshall-speeding 65/45

• Daniel Patrick Minham-speeding 64/45

• Raul Camacho-speeding 64/45

• Tamrah Emily Konieczka-speeding 64/45

• Pedro Lozeno Roman-speeding 64/45

• Martin Hernandez Rodriguez-speeding 63/45

• Pramod K. Mishra-speeding 62/45

• Brian Craig Woy III-speeding 62/45

• Gary L. Emery-speeding 55/45

• Steven Brooks-violations of the traffic control device (stop sign) and registration (improper display of tags) laws, driving on a revoked license

• Kevin Andrew Pack II-violation of the traffic control device law, violation of the rules of the road (driving the wrong way down a one way road)

• Lucas Rogelio-driving on a revoked license

• Casey Hensley-driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the light law.