Barbara Jean Jenkins, 82 Published 3:13 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

Barbara Jean Jenkins, 82, a resident of Cleveland, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, in a Knoxville hospital. She was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on June 22, 1941, to the late Alva and Effie Payne. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Jenkins; her son Larry Jenkins; siblings, Clarence, Jimmy, Roger and Bill Payne, Hattie Lawson, Pauline Rice and Velva Payne.

Barbara married the love of her live Thomas in 1957 and they moved to Cleveland in 1967. She was a well-known for her Red Velvet Cakes and being the most spotless housekeeper, anyone has ever seen. She had a servant’s heart and was a beloved childcare giver in the Bradley County area for many years. She was of the Baptist Faith. Barbara was incredibly loved by her children and everyone who ever knew her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Debbie Keylon (Dewaine), Cathy Cain (Gary), Barry Jenkins (Debbie), David Jenkins (Jamie); grandchildren, Sarah Posey (Kenneth), Gary Allen Cain (Jena), Matthew Jenkins, Jennifer Mowery (Charlie), Amber Hooker (Blake) and Jordan Wiley; 9 great grandchildren; sister, Ruth “Toots” Trammal; and several nieces and nephews.

A Remembrance of Life Service will be held Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 3 pm at Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services North Ocoee Chapel with Reverend Jim Hibbard officiating. The interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Matthew Jenkins, Gary Allen Cain, David Jenkins, Barry Jenkins, Logan Flood and George Wiley serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 until 3 pm at the funeral home.

You can send a word of encouragement or share a memory with Barbara’s family by going to her memorial page at www.jimrushfuneralhomes.com. You can also watch the services via live stream by going to her obituary on our Jim Rush web-site and clicking on the link at the end.