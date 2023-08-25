Cherokee netters sweep Claiborne

Published 7:39 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

By Claiborne County Sports Zone

Claiborne High School hosted Cherokee for varsity volleyball on an evening everyone was thankful to be inside thanks to a heat index outdoors of more than 100 degrees.

Cherokee was just as hot as the temperatures outside, topping the Lady Bulldogs in three straight sets: 25-14, 25-13 and 25-17. Claiborne’s first touch off the serve seemed to be what cost them as they rarely settled into their offensive sets. Cherokee also won the Freshman match and junior varsity match.

More Sports

Matteo named LMU’s head athletic trainer

Vols volleyball boasts talented team

Offense starts fast in Vols’ second scrimmage

Prep football scoreboard

Print Article
  • newsletter signup