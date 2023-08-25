Cherokee netters sweep Claiborne Published 7:39 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

By Claiborne County Sports Zone

Claiborne High School hosted Cherokee for varsity volleyball on an evening everyone was thankful to be inside thanks to a heat index outdoors of more than 100 degrees.

Cherokee was just as hot as the temperatures outside, topping the Lady Bulldogs in three straight sets: 25-14, 25-13 and 25-17. Claiborne’s first touch off the serve seemed to be what cost them as they rarely settled into their offensive sets. Cherokee also won the Freshman match and junior varsity match.