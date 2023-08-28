Area happenings Published 12:00 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

Complied by Jan Runions

• Free Beginner Computer Classes at the Claiborne County Public Library will be held each Wednesday in September and running through part of October with sign up happening now. The free classes will run Sept. 6, 13, 20 & 27 and Oct. 11 & 18, beginning at noon and ending at 2 p.m. Limited spots are available. For more info, call the Library at 423-626-5414.

SEPT. 3

• Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church will hold its regular monthly singing on Sept. 3, beginning at 6 p.m. with featured singers Old-Time Ring. Everyone is welcome to attend these monthly events.

SEPT. 9

• The Old Ward Chapel School is holding its very first reunion set to take place at Bell County High School on Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All who attended or worked for the school is invited. This is an event that has been planned for months. For more info, contact Sheila at: 606-671-7199 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. or look us up on Facebook where our school group page has been created.

SEPT. 25

• UT-TSU Extension Claiborne County is sponsoring the 4-H Creative Arts Club for grades 4-12 beginning on Sept. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Claiborne Extension Office. The group will meet once each month and will have a new project each time. The first project involves the creation of a burrito pillow. No sewing experience needed. Participants are asked to bring the following: main fabric measuring 27”, cuff fabric measuring 9” and trim fabric measuring 2 and one-half inches. For more info and to register, call 423-626-3742. The Extension Office is located at 1732 Main St. in Tazewell, beside the Claiborne County Courthouse.

OCT. 2-7

• Friends of Claiborne County Public Library Fall Book & Yard Sale will be held Oct. 2-7 in the basement of the library building. Hours: Monday-Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday & Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hardcover and Audio books along with movies/music and puzzles for $1 each. Paperbacks and magazines are 10 cents each; tradebacks 50 cents; Bibles free. Cash only and everything is sold ‘as-is.’ All proceeds benefit the Library.

• New Tazewell United Methodist Church website can be accessed by logging onto: www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/new-tazewell-united-methodist/7280395/

• Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage ans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).