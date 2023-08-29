Public Records Published 4:14 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Compiled by Jan Runions

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Ralph Eugene Ray-seven counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, seven counts possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one count each maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold, possession of over two ounces of fentanyl for resale, possession of over 1,200 grams of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia

• Wanda Sue Ray-maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold, possession of over two ounces of fentanyl for resale, possession of over 1,200 grams of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Nathan Allen Curnutt-aggravated domestic assault, assault

• Dalton R. Shurley-aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping

• Braden Dre Greer-aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping

• Jay Junior Heifner-two counts forgery, two counts theft over $2,500

• James Glenn Evans-theft of merchandise (shoplifting)

• Michael Eugene Sizelove-violation of the aftercare law

• Richard McKlinley Russell-violation of the Sexual Offender Registry law, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license and violations of the driver’s license (failure to carry/exhibit), registration and financial responsibility laws

• Michael Ray Collins-possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding 60/45, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws, violation of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license

• Alexandria Elizabeth Daniels-possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, failure to yield traffic right of way, violation of the driver’s license law

• Jason Andrew Morgan-capias/bench warrant for driving on a revoked license and violation of the registration law, failure to appear for driving on a revoked license, disorderly conduct, violations of the driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws

• Tiffany LouAnn McDonald-violation of probation for theft involving merchandise valued at $1,000 (shoplifting), failure to appear for theft under $1,000

• Jessica Danielle Hensley-violation of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for theft over $500

• Jerry Eugine Crum-driving on a revoked license, violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Roshawnna Roberts-possession, manufacture, sale, deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, driving under the influence, speeding

• Carl Milliken-possession, manufacture, sale, deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Preston Scott Thompson-failure to exercise due care

• Mina Ishak Yakoub-failure to exercise due care

• Alyssa J. Branson-failure to exercise due care

• Samuel Cory Thomas Martin-failure to exercise due care

• Jeremy Byrge-speeding 38/20, violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign)

• Lisa J. Paul-speeding 60/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Michael Scott Allred-speeding 71/45

• Kacee J. Bargo-speeding 65/45

• Derrick L. Chappell-speeding 64/45

• Travis C. Poore-speeding 38/20

• Melissa Dawn Johnson-speeding 62/45

• Michell Susan Gardner-speeding 62/45

• Jeffrey Andrew Johnson-speeding 47/30

• Malillia Sharlene Powell-speeding 61/45

• Mitchell J. Ainsley-speeding 61/45

• Karley Rose Dingee-speeding 46/30

• Ansley Dara Nicole Muse-speeding 46/30

• Wanda Sue Ray-speeding 60/45

• James M. Yeary-violation of the traffic control device law (traffic light)

• Robert J. Griffin Jr.-driving on a revoked license

• Katie M. Nicely-public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Johnny Anthony Hamlin-aggravated assault, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, violation of the light law

• Raven Skylar Iyce Marlow-violation of an Order of Protection

• Shannon Jolene Smith-harboring a fugitive/accessory after the fact, possession of methamphetamine, filing a false report, violation of probation

• Steven Coty Moore-violation of probation for resisting arrest

• Benny G. Thompson Sr.-failure to appear for aggravated assault, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, fleeing/evading arrest

• Payton Lane Armour-speeding 66/45, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Erwin Vincente Roblero Morales-speeding 76/45

• Pucheng Zeng-speeding 71/45

• Ruth Ellaine Long-speeding 71/45

• Kevin Joseph Ryan-speeding 70/45

• Suzanne Schultz Germain-speeding 69/45

• Samantha Aileen Wilson-speeding 69/45

• Robert Angelo Bolton-speeding 68/45

• Ashley Nichole Russell-speeding 68/45

• Jason Joel Viveros-speeding 68/45

• Yahir Antonio Palacios-speeding 67/45

• Tanya Danielle McDonald-speeding 67/45

• Tristian Blake Smith-speeding 67/45

• James David Lee Gray-speeding 66/45

• Charles Lee Gabriel-speeding 66/45

• Rosa Taoc Peterson-speeding 66/45

• Ashley Nicole Shepherd-speeding 66/45

• Rachael Leigh Smith-speeding 65/45

• Lucas Robert Roark-speeding 45/25

• Tasha Latonya Parks-speeding 64/45

• Mary Brewer-speeding 63/45

• Debra Leigh Anders-speeding 63/45

• John Tyler Shea-speeding 61/45

• Thomas Richard Mendel-speeding 58/45

• Jacob Clinton Smith-speeding 58/45

• Luke Thomas Danko-speeding 56/45

• Vanessa H. Pillion-speeding 56/45

• Amy Lynn Weber-speeding 55/45

• Mina IshakYakoub-speeding 55/45

• John Andrew Morgan IV-speeding 55/45

• John Edward Payton-violations of the seat belt and financial responsibility laws

• Samuel Solano-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws, driving on a revoked license

• Steven C. Brock-violation of the traffic control device law

• Sharon K. Fugate-violation of the traffic control device law

• Savannah Renee Perry-failure to yield traffic right of way

• Bradley Alan Russell-failure to yield traffic right of way

• Isaiah Justin Daniels-following a vehicle too closely

• Fred Bailey-driving on a revoked license

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

• Bryson Eric Newman-felony possession of a schedule II and a schedule VI controlled substances, possession of a firearm while under the influence, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, speeding, violations of the seat belt, registration and financial responsibility laws