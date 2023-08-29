Thomas Walker beats Cumberland Gap 33-15 Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

By Cameron Brock

Claiborne County Sports Zone

Even with a later kickoff, the weather was muggy and unpredictable, to say the least. Cumberland Gap looked to defend their home turf, but Thomas Walker wanted to spoil the night for the Panther fans. The opening quarter saw zero scores and several punts. During the second quarter, Thomas Walker found that a passing attack across the middle of the field was possible. The Pioneers scored 20 points before Mother Nature threw a curve ball in the form of a lightning delay with 11:04 remaining in the opening half.

The game resumed at 10:25 p.m., and the Panthers found the endzone in the third quarter for the first time. A rushing touchdown by Hunter Sturgill got the home team on the board, and he also ran in the two-point conversion, making the score 27-8.

The Panthers got their second score during the final quarter when Allen Brooks found paydirt, and then the extra point was kicked in by Philipp Jahn, That’s the final points Panther fans would see their team put on the board, and Thomas Walker left Cumberland Gap with a 33-15 victory.