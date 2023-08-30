Numbers don’t define you Published 9:15 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

B Y CANDIDA SULLIVAN

Contributing Writer

Why do we do it? Why do we allow any number to define us?

We are all more than a number on a scale, in a bank account, on a report card or test, an hourly wage, number of friends, likes on social media, etc. So often, however, we put ourselves in categories based on these numbers and then punish ourselves for not meeting the specified guidelines. If we keep score based on what society thinks or what we believe that society thinks, no one will ever measure up to enough.

What if we ditch the numbers game and try to be the best person we can be daily? Our lives would change dramatically. We will never be perfect, and constantly focusing on our imperfections brings us down. What we need to do, however, is learn to live by grace.

Every day, regardless of our situation, we must learn how to extend kindness to ourselves. If we always talk negatively to ourselves and beat ourselves up over everything, then we will never move forward. We will always be stuck and defined by the number we haven’t achieved.

However, we can overcome the hate when we learn to practice self-love. Learning to be our best friend is one of the greatest things we can do for ourselves. The devil is the one who is trying to destroy us. He works in our minds. If he can convince us that we are not good enough and never measure up, then we are exactly where he wants us to be. Instead of listening to our enemy, we must remember that God knows everything about us. He knows our every fault and failure, and He loves us anyway. Our wonderful God can use our imperfections, faults, and failures for His honor and glory.

When we focus on His strength, love, mercy, and grace for us, then we have enough of everything that we need. God will help us overcome every hardship and win every battle. We have to trust Him.

Whatever is bothering you today or holding you back from living the life you so desperately want, take it to the Lord. Put it at His feet and trust Him to help you overcome it.

Candida Sullivan is an award-winning author, inspirational speaker and certified life coach. Her book, Despite Your Circumstances, won the 2016 CSPA book of the year award. It is her passion to help others learn to overcome their own circumstances. She lives in New Tazewell, Tennessee with her husband and children. To contact her, email candidasullivan@yahoo.com.