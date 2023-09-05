Joseph Edward Fugate, 90 Published 2:14 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Joseph Edward Fugate, 90, of Tazewell, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Joe, was born on April 16, 1933, lived on and farmed his family’s land for his entire life. He enjoyed working with his livestock and raising crops surrounded by the ridges, streams, and meadows of the Little Sycamore valley, which he dearly loved. Joe also worked as a builder in the Tazewell area. He was happy that he could construct homes for many families and buildings for small businesses, as well.

When not farming and building, Joe’s favorite activity was traveling with his wife, Grace. Together they stood on the rim of the Grand Canyon, viewed the majestic beauty of Alaska, rode ferries in the Outer Banks, took a ride on a cable car in San Francisco, as well as enjoying so many other beautiful spots in our country. The memories he made with Grace during their travels were precious to him. He took great joy in reliving those memories by telling family, friends, and his health care workers about all that the two of them had seen and done together.

A lifelong member of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, Joe was a kind, honest, and gentle man who was devoted to his Lord, his family, and his friends. He was preceded in death by many of those he loved most including his wife of 61 years, Grace Ferguson Fugate, along with his daughter, Tina Jo Fugate Johnson and his parents, Gillus and Rosa (Friar) Fugate; his brothers Bill, Henry, and Tom; their wives Rachel, Ezell, and Anna Belle; his sister, Anna Lou (Ann) Wilson and her husband, Fred; and his sister, Margaret.

Joe will be greatly missed by his daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann and Keith LeFevers; his grandchildren Jeremy (Becky) LeFevers and Rebekah (Andrew) Hatfield; his great grandchildren Jacob LeFevers, Hailey LeFevers, Joseph LeFevers, Leah Grace Hatfield, Lydia Hatfield and Liam Hatfield; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Liberty Cemetery c/o Dennis Buchanan 756 Buchanan Ridge Rd Tazewell TN 37879.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Liberty Cemetery.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements