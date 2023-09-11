Bulldogs blast Hancock behind Jones 3 TD runs Published 5:02 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

1 of 2

BY ALLEN EARL

Claiborne County Sports Zone

Cole Jones ran for three long touchdowns and Claiborne routed host Hancock County 40-6 on Friday.

The scoring started early for Claiborne on a Cole Jones 65-yard punt return. The Bulldogs led 6-0 when Jones broke free on another long scoring run, this time from 59 yards.

The Indians found the endzone a few minutes later and started putting pressure on Claiborne all over the field. The Indians failed on a 2-point try leaving the score, 12-6.

At the 8:02 mark in the third Claiborne found another score in dramatic fashion. Zay Gerrells and Tyrell Miles hooked up on a 98-yard pass play, thought to be a school record. Once again, the conversion try failed, 18-6. Gerrells later found Korbin Hatfield covering 29-yards this time moving the score to 26-6 after Gerrells also ran in the conversion. Gerrells ran in for another score and completed his second conversion in a row to extend the lead out to 34-6. Jones wasn’t finished placing his name in the scoring line as he turned on the jets and ran 83-yards for the Bulldogs final score of the game. His three scoring runs totaled 217 yards.

Cole Jones rips off one of his three long touchdown runs vs. Hancock County on Friday. Photo by Allen Earl

Cole Jones, who had three long touchdown runs on offense, upends a Hancock County ball carrier during the Bulldogs 40-6 win on Friday. Photo by Allen Earl