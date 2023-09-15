Dockery charged with felony 1st degree murder Published 12:19 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

A suspect in the shooting death of a woman in Anderson County has been charged with felony first-degree murder. Jason Dockery, 44, was apprehended on Sept. 14 after leading law enforcement on a manhunt that crossed county and state lines over a three-day period. The suspect allegedly shot and killed Shysti Renea Mayberry, 38, along Moores Gap Road in the Anderson County community of Heiskell.

According to the arrest warrant, the alleged victim and her 21-month-old daughter were in the car with the suspect when he shot Mayberry. The victim tried to leave the vehicle, but Dockery shot at her another six times, according to the warrant. Mayberry reportedly fell on the side of the road with Dockery fleeing the scene. The child was still inside the car with him.

He later reportedly dropped the child off at a residence and continued on his escape route that eventually led him into Lee County, Virginia.

Dockery was successful in evading multi-agency law enforcement via vehicle and, finally, on foot prior to his arrest by Union County officers. The capture occurred at 2:45 p.m. nearby the Milan Missionary Baptist Church. He was located via a tip from a person who had spotted him walking along Maynardville Highway.

It was learned during the investigation that Dockery may have used a cell phone to monitor social media so that he could evade capture, according to Claiborne Sheriff Bob Brooks. Brooks said the CCSO had spoken to someone who had given him a ride to Union County, which was confirmed by video footage the agency has obtained.

The hunt slammed into high gear in Claiborne County on Sept. 12 when cruisers picked up the chase that led them over state lines into Virginia where Dockery reportedly left his vehicle, disappearing into a wooded area.

Multiple sightings were reported over the three-day event as Dockery managed to travel from Virginia back into Claiborne County, making his way south where he was eventually captured by officers of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker credits the cooperative effort among several law enforcement agencies including the Maynardville Police and the U.S. Marshal Service, who assisted in the arrest in Union County of the fugitive.

“We work best when we work together and here, the collaboration, dedication and tireless efforts have played a crucial role in bringing the suspect into custody,” said Barker. “The team of law enforcement professionals involved in the case is determined to uncover all relevant details and ensure justice is served.”

Dockery has an extensive arrest record dating to his teen years. Convictions include aggravated assault (failure to protect a child), aggravated burglary, theft and a host of other counts. He is currently facing charges for Violation of Probation from Sevier County, felony evading, reckless endangerment, child abuse and neglect along with multiple traffic offenses just in Claiborne County.

Those involved in the manhunt also include the Lee County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police, Virginia State Parks Service, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force and District Attorney General Dave Clark. The hunt was also assisted via air by the Virginia State Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this case is urged to come forward to the appropriate agency.