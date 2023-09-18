Area Happenings Published 6:04 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all area events to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net.

SEPT. 22

• E.T.H.R.A. will be distributing USDA Commodities on Sept. 22 beginning at 8 a.m. and running to noon at The Barn. Bring your own boxes. You may pick up for three households only. In accordance with federal law, both ETHRA and USDA are prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

SEPT. 23

• The Claiborne High School Blue Battalion Band presents its Fall Festival on Sept. 23 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Claiborne High School campus. Free admission; tickets for games; there will be food, treats, vendors, wagon rides and bounce houses.

SEPT. 24

• The Reunion of the Families of Neal Lane, Bill Johnson Lane and Emma Collins Lane will be held on Sept. 24, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Thorn Hill Community Center. Everyone is welcome.

SEPT. 24-29

• New Tazewell Methodist Church Five Forms of Prayer Study Series will be held during the week of Sept. 24-29. The series begins on Sept. 24 with a sermon and overview and continues throughout the week ending on Sept. 29. Check the schedule below for times. A light meal will be served before each weekday prayer service. The church asks that you call if you plan to attend so staff will know how many to expect for meals. The number is 423-419-5028. Office hours are Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Series calendar: Sunday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m.-noon; Tuesday-Thursday (Sept. 26-28) noon to 1 p.m. and Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (Sept. 25, 27, & 29) 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited. Bring your friends and family.

SEPT. 25

• UT-TSU Extension Claiborne County is sponsoring the 4-H Creative Arts Club for grades 4-12 beginning on Sept. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Claiborne Extension Office. The group will meet once each month and will have a new project each time. The first project involves the creation of a burrito pillow. No sewing experience needed. Participants are asked to bring the following: main fabric measuring 27”, cuff fabric measuring 9” and trim fabric measuring 2 and one-half inches. For more info and to register, call 423-626-3742. The Extension Office is located at 1732 Main St. in Tazewell, beside the Claiborne County Courthouse.

OCT. 2-7

• Friends of Claiborne County Public Library Fall Book & Yard Sale will be held Oct. 2-7 in the basement of the library building. Hours: Monday-Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday & Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.to 1:30 p.m. Hardcover and Audio books along with movies/music and puzzles for $1 each. Paperbacks and magazines are 10 cents each; tradebacks 50 cents; Bibles free. Cash only and everything is sold ‘as-is.’ All proceeds benefit the Library.

NOV. 11-12

• The New Tazewell Methodist Church Craft Fair & Sale will be held on Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Nov. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. All crafters are invited to participate. Crafts must be handmade articles, woodworking, paintings, jewelry, Christmas crafts, quilts, purses, etc. Tables are $25 each. Funds from vendor fees and food sales will be used for missions. To reserve a table, call the church office at: 423-419- 5028. Lunch will be available to purchase.

DEC. 16

• Inner City Slickers Annual Christmas Party will be held on Dec. 16, beginning at 1 p.m. at the New Tazewell National Guard Armory. The facility is located at 505 Old Knoxville Hwy.

• Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage ans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).