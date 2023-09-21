Alleged sex offender indicted again; previously indicted on over 100 counts Published 2:27 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

A Claiborne County man is back in jail facing even more charges of a sexual nature against children.

Daniel Jack Goins, 32, of Tazewell was most recently indicted by the Claiborne County Grand Jury on five counts of the continuous sexual abuse of a child and one count of aggravated rape.

Goins first made the news when he was indicted in April 2020 on more than 100 counts involving alleged crimes against children. The long wait for trial seems to have prompted Goins to leave the state. He was located in Kokomo, Indiana and extradited back to Claiborne County on Sept. 20 by Tazewell Police Chief Jeremy Myers and Lt. Detective Josh Fields.

A cooperative effort between the Tazewell and New Tazewell Police Departments involved a lengthy investigation netting the discovery of multiple victims in various locations.

A coordinated effort with the TPD and the Howard County Sheriff’s Office in Kokomo brought about the arrest and subsequent extradition of Goins from Indiana.

Bond has not yet been set in this case.