Claiborne County public records Published 12:17 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Charles Franklin Wray-aggravated domestic assault

• Lisa Bowlin Waits-aggravated arson

• Roy Baker Jr.-aggravated burglary

• Jacob Scott Williams-criminal conspiracy, theft of merchandise

• Gregg Martinez Sr.-maintaining a dwelling used for sale of drugs, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule II, a schedule II and a schedule VI controlled substances for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, capias/bench warrant

• Skylar Shea Moore-theft under $1,000, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

• Jerry G. Walker-violation of probation for aggravated assault

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Jeffery S. Miracle-theft of merchandise

• Elvis Bussell-possession of a schedule II controlled substance, public intoxication

• Billy Ray Hensley-state warrant for theft of property up to $60,000

• Brandon M. Bonilla-failure to exercise due care

• Travis L. Seals-speeding 52/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Tyler L. Johnson-speeding, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Candy Hampton-speeding 80/45

• Bradley A. Russell-speeding 58/30

• Justin Peace-speeding 72/45, failure to appear warrant

• Evan Collins-speeding 67/45

• Boyd Goodin-speeding 67/45

• Edye-Nicole Clark-speeding 67/45

• Barry Lynn Liles-speeding 67/45

• Lisa Carter-speeding 67/45

• Barbara Jo North-speeding 52/30

• Braxton Sharp-speeding 65/45

• Brianna Alex-speeding 65/45

• Laura M. Hatfield-speeding 39/20

• Mitzi G. Witt-speeding 63/45

• Ryan Fletcher-speeding 62/45

• Noorpreet Sadheara-speeding 62/45

• Matthew Douglas Kinsey-speeding 61/45

• Sherrie Meade-speeding 61/45

• Sandra Faye Sutphin-speeding 46/30

• Abbie R. Chase-speeding 60/45

• Effie Sheila Sizemore-speeding 60/45

• Tonya E. West-speeding 45/30

• Zane E. Bowen-speeding

• Jeremy O’Neal-violations of the traffic control device (stop sign), financial responsibility and change of address laws

• Kaycee E. Garren-violation of the traffic control device law

• Gail Renee Davis-violation of the traffic control device law

• Jacob Peterson-violation of the traffic control device law

• Jimmy Preston McElyea-following a motor vehicle too closely, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Jacob Goins-driving on a revoked license

• Shelby L. Shehan-driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Chase L. Ledford-violations of the driver’s license and financial responsibility laws

• Mikel A. Smiddy-violation of the vehicle muffler law

• Tommy LynnSmith-equipment violation

• Andrew Paul Martinez-public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Jolayna Miller-violation of Protection of Life

• Kendal Daniels-driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, violation of rules of the road (improper traffic lane change), violation of the implied consent law

• Dustie Grisham-driving under the influence, violations of the light, implied consent and open container laws

• Kylie Marisa Bridwell-failure to exercise due care

• Janice Marie Berkley-failure to exercise due care

• William C. Collins-speeding 70/45, violation of the registration law

• Matthew Ryan Caruso-speeding 65/45, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Patricia Ann Collins-speeding 65/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Hunter Allen Barker-speeding 62/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Gabriela Ales Alvarez Narvaez-speeding 79/45

• Larry Dean Weaver-speeding 74/45

• Tyra Jade Davis-speeding 70/45

• Mohammed Ashan Mohiuddin-speeding 70/45

• Catherine Marie Schneidt-speeding 70/45

• Walter Mason Slone-speeding 70/45

• Katherine Miles Missouri Peek-speeding 69/45

• Karen Elaine Myers-speeding 69/45

• Cory Lynn Dake-speeding 69/45

• Kevin Lee Carroll-speeding 69/45

• Dennis Lee Reeves-speeding 69/45

• Jordan Daniel Lynn-speeding 69/45

• John Keith Blackburn-speeding 68/45

• Joshua David Justice-speeding 67/45

• Mary Elizabeth Joyce Taylor-speeding 67/45

• Michael Tremoulis-speeding 66/45

• Sidney Darrell Taylor-speeding 66/45

• Joshua Bryant Carver-speeding 66/45

• Sheila Sue Cox-speeding 66/45

• Myles Robert Vojnich-speeding 65/45

• Mary Russell Rhodes-speeding 65/45

• Karleigh Jean Frame-speeding 65/45

• Michael Wayne Palmer-speeding 65/45

• Nathaniel Taylor Seals-speeding 64/45

• Donald Richard Emmett-speeding 64/45

• Alyson Blair Littleton-speeding 64/45

• Luke Andrew Kirk-speeding 63/45

• Anna Noel Nerren-speeding 63/45

• Ray Scott-speeding 63/45

• Olivia Perez-speeding 62/45

• Graham Todd Lorsung-speeding 62/45

• Georgia Ann Rush-speeding 31/15

• Whitney Nicole Elliott-speeding 40/25

• Alecia Gilliam Hill-speeding 58/45

• Dana Frank Aiken-speeding 55/45

• Myron Angelo Alarcon Tan-speeding 55/45

• Patricia Ann Price-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

• Dustin Robert Smith-violation of the traffic control device law

• Roger Ervin Rhodes-violation of the traffic control device law

• Mary Elizabeth Maples-violation of the traffic control device law

• Bobby L. Hunter-violation of the traffic control device law

• Tonya Michelle Jones-violation of the traffic control device law

• William Nathan Fugate-violation of the traffic control device law

• David Brian Estes-violation of the traffic control device law

• John David Deardorff-violation of the traffic control device law

• John M. Combs-violation of the traffic control device law

• Cody Linn Caldwell-violation of the traffic control device law

• Jimmy Carroll Boldon Jr.-violation of the traffic control device law

• Pauletta Marie Beeler-violation of the traffic control device law

• Lauren B. Anderson-violation of the traffic control device law

• Marisa Nicole Barger-violation of the traffic control device law

• Glenda Sue Louthan-failure to yield traffic right of way

• James F. Tons-violation of the motorcycle helmet law

• Mary C. Tons-violation of the motorcycle helmet law

• Jimmy Lee Veach-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

• Susie Faye Collins-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

• Gary Shelby Gulley-driving on a revoked license (third offense)

• Fabian Moore-driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration law (unregistered, switched tags)

• Charles C. Anderson-violations of city ordinance for burning rubber and spinning tires, violation of the driver’s license law (expired license)

• Mauro Cruz-resisting arrest, public intoxication.