Cassie Caylor Published 11:38 am Friday, September 22, 2023

Cassie Caylor, born on March 4th, 1930, took her “flight without an airplane” to her Heavenly home that she sang about and longed for on September 19th, 2023.

Cassie is proceeded in death by her husband, Henry Clayton Caylor. Son, Fred Caylor. Daughter, Evelyn Massengill. Parents, Palmer and Judie (Herrell) Noe. Brothers: Carl, Leonard, and Carson Noe. Sisters: Fleta Payne, Charlotte (Lottie) Richardson, Lula Fultz, and Betty Williams.

She is survived by sons, Clyde and Doyle Caylor, both of Tazewell. Daughters: June McNew, Joyce Browder, Wanda Caylor and Jeanette (Randy) Freeman, all of Tazewell. Sisters: Ann Walker of Knoxville and Barbara Buchanan of Tazewell. As well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and church family.

Officiating: Rev. Daniel Christian

Obituary: Rev. Kenny Williams

Singers: Cave Springs Youth Choir and Greg Moyers

Pallbearers: Greg Moyers, Lucas Clawson, Jeff Trent, Stephen Smith, Brian Smith, Jackson Moyers

Honorary Pallbearer: Mike Johnson

A visitation will be held Saturday, September 23rd, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in New Tazewell with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM. Graveside services will be Sunday, September 24th, at 2:00 PM in the Cave Springs Cemetery in Tazewell. If going in the procession, please be at Coffey Funeral Home before 1:30 PM.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.