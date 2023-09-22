Worker electrocuted on fiber-optic job Published 11:15 am Friday, September 22, 2023

An employee of Logan Communications out of Knoxville was electrocuted during the mid-afternoon hours of Sept. 21. The worker was on a power pole behind the Walters State Community College -Tazewell campus when he reportedly came into contact with a ‘live’ high-voltage line. The line worker was a part of the crew pulling fiber-optic cables.

The as of yet unnamed 23-year-old male was reportedly attached to the pole and hanging upside down when first responders arrived on scene. He was transported to the Claiborne Medical Center and then airlifted to the U.T. Medical Center for more treatment.

Swift action by everyone involved resulted in the lineman being rescued alive at the time of the incident. A citizen called E-911 while a crew member reportedly ran for help.

Powell Valley Electric Cooperative was notified, and service was disconnected to the line. Help came in the form of several first responders including the Tazewell-New Tazewell Fire/Rescue, the Tazewell Police Department and the Claiborne E.M.S.

The name and condition of the lineman was not available to the press as of 11 a.m. on Friday. The Claiborne Progress will update this story as new information becomes available.