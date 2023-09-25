Elizabeth Sue Daniel, 71 Published 8:30 am Monday, September 25, 2023

Elizabeth Sue Daniel, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the age of 71, from a long courageous battle of liver disease.

She was survived by her husband of 38 years, Brian Daniel. Her two children Stephen (Angie) Yeary and Crystal (Bobby) Payne. Grandchildren Courtney St. Bernard, Chelsie (Austin) Harvey, Chase (Hannah) Yeary, Cassie Yeary, Avery Payne and Luke Payne. Great Grandchildren Rain Rone, Addilyn Harvey, Xander Harvey, Arya Harvey, Fallyn St. Bernard, Alexander St. Bernard, and Jonah Drouillard. Sisters Jane (Mike) Day, Ann (Jim) Saskewitch.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents Earl Turner and Lula (Mayes) Turner and her brother David (Cindy) Turner.

She was loved by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She worked many years at General Motors in Michigan, where she met the love of her life Brian. They moved to TN in 1988 and married and raised their family for 35 years at their home that they built by hand on the beautiful Cave Springs Road. She worked at Wal-Mart for many, many years and made a lot of wonderful friends, before she moved to England Corsair where she retired from. Her husband and herself retired and lived out their days happily with their kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. She was a child of God, and her family will truly miss her, but know she is rejoicing with the Lord and they will see her again.

John 14: 1-3

Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me.

In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.

And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.