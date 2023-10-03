Wilma Jean (Baldwin) Krager Published 2:23 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Wilma Jean (Baldwin) Krager was born February 15, 1940 in Tazwell, Tennessee to Kelsie and Minnie (Rice) Baldwin. In 1956 the Baldwin family migrated north to Monroe, Michigan for better opportunities, but mom was always proud of her southern heritage. In 1958 she met and fell in love with the father of her five children, Archie John Clark. They embarked on a life of frequent travel because dad was an iron worker and we moved where the jobs took us as a family. Wilma’s children grieve her loss, Jack R. (Joanne) Clark, Kelsie B. (Andrea) Clark, Marquita (Steve) Malette, to our great sorrow, she is now with her two deceased sons, Archie J. “Dutch” Clark and Dirk Q. Clark. Wilma has many grandchildren, Monica, Megan, Terry, Ashley, Terah, Julia, Kaelin, Krystal and Emma, all with their families and great grandchildren, Bradley, Jackson, Rocco and Mac who will mourn her loss. Wilma, with her family lived in Oscoda and Standish before settling in Rogers City in 2015. Wilma like the outdoors and in better times liked camping, hiking and all travel. More recently she liked going to the casino and “dropping a few coins”. Mother instilled a deep moral compass at an early age taught us to treat all people fairly and without prejudice. She forbade intolerance of those who were less fortunate. She did not allow racist ideology to be spoken in her home, a legacy her children are most proud of. Today we celebrate her life and grieve her passing at home on October 2, 2023. We her children, can not express our gratitude enough to those who helped us as a family during her recent battle with cancer. Wilma was preceded by one brother, Robert Ward Baldwin and is survived by her brothers, James Wade Baldwin and John Louis Baldwin and many nieces and nephews. Lastly, we must mention her love for her Yorkie, Biffy who was a driving factor in her desire to pass at home. The power of love. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Wilma Jean Krager 1940-2023