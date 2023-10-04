U.S. faces similar budget woes as county; removes house speaker Published 11:00 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The U.S. Congress has been fighting a battle as it faces similar budget woes as cities, counties and states across the nation – but on a massively larger scale. If Claiborne County fell financially, its influence would not reach much further than within county borders. If the United States fails to balance a budget, it will adversely affect the entire nation.

A last-ditch effort by Claiborne County government brought about the hike in county property taxes by 30 cents per $100 of assessed value. The adoption barely gave the county some breathing room – for this fiscal year.

The nation took its lack of a balanced budget a major leap further when it voted on Oct. 3 to remove Kevin McCarthy, the U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives.

U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett (TN-02) was one of 216 congressmen who voted for the motion to vacate the chair. Admittedly a close vote with 210 voting against the measure, the deed was however neatly accomplished.

Directly following the vote, Congressman Burchett released a statement in explanation to his constituents.

“This was a tough decision. I voted for McCarthy for Speaker of the House back in January and I consider him a friend. However, I had to vote for what I think is best for the American people. We need leadership that will take real action to address our country’s serious financial crisis and steer us in a better direction, and we shouldn’t settle for anything less than that.”

Shortly before going into assembly to vote, Burchett released the following statement.

“I have to vote my conscience. We failed to do our job and pass a budget and then passed a temporary spending bill to extend the deadline like we do every year. It’s a tough decision, but I’m poised to vote for the motion to vacate because we are $33 trillion dollars in debt. We either need to change our direction or change our leadership.”

McCarthy, who served as the 55th Speaker of the House of Representatives, served from January to October 2023. He is a member of the Republican Party, currently representing California’s 20th Congressional District, encompassing most of the San Joaquin Valley.

The Claiborne Progress is interested in learning your take on this controversial subject. Should the U.S. Congress have removed McCarthy? Will this move help in balancing the nation’s budget? And who would you replace McCarthy with?