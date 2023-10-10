LMU runner sets school record Published 10:28 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Charger Invitational hosted by the University of Alabama in Huntsville on Saturday.

For the women, seven athletes had personal bests in the 5,000 meters. Leading the Lady Railsplitters was Grace Rose, with a school record time of 18:14.30, for a 29th place in the 355 person race field.

The men were led yet again by Marig Engelbrecht in the 8,000 meters. His time of 25:16.70 would leave him finishing 60th of the 430 racers.

Both squads will be competing next in the SAC Championships on Saturday, October 21st, in Newton, SC at Southside Park.