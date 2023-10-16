Happy Valley spoils Gap’s homecoming Published 4:44 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

CLAIBORNE COUNTY SPORTS ZONE

Cumberland Gap hosted the Happy Valley warriors in a district game Friday on Homecoming night.

The visitors spoiled the evening with a 58-12 win over the Panthers.

Allen Brooks and Hunter Gibson scored touchdowns for the Panther, who fell to 1-7 and 0-4 in district.

At halftime Jaelynn Jones was named 2023 Homecoming queen. Gabby Massengill was first runner-up and Alyssa Smith second runner-up.

Cumberland Gap will host Claiborne High on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Happy Valley improved to 5-3 and 3-1.

Unicoi rallies to beat Claiborne

Claiborne scored 26 points in the first half, but Unicoi rallied to grab a 41-32 win over the Bulldogs on Friday.

Brayden Painter, Ryan Olsen, Zay Gerrells, Cole Jones all scored touchdowns for the Bulldogs (2-6, 0-4). Unicoi improved to 5-3 and 2-1.