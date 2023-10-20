Kay Wilder Published 1:50 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Kay Wilder, age 78, of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 18, 2023 at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

She was born January 14, 1945 in Middlesboro to the late Sherman and Molly Whitaker.

Kay had a generous nature and was a devoted supporter of the St Jude Children’s Hospital. She was a faithful member of North Shore Baptist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee. She had worked at and retired from Home Federal Bank. After retirement she worked at various funeral homes and cemeteries helping to meet the needs of others during their most difficult time in life. Kay was an avid traveler; she enjoyed fishing and more than anything, spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Hugh Wilder, and sisters Helen Russell and Eva Taylor.

Left to cherish her memory, her son Donnie Howerton, brother Wendall Whitaker, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other loving family, and friends who will miss her so dearly.

The family of Kay Wilder will receive friends Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 22, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Gibbons presiding.

Graveside services will immediately follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Wilder family.