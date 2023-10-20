Margaret Ann England Schooler Published 1:40 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Margaret Ann England Schooler, age 79, of Harrogate, passed away on Oct. 13, 2023 at the Middlesboro A.R.H. with her loving family at her side.

She was born Aug. 29, 1944 in Middlesboro, to the late Herman England and Edna Prater Friar.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Wanda Mayes; siblings Leon England, June England, Roger England and Mildred Williams; and grandson Dustin Hoskins.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Randy Schooler (Rhonda), Rick Schooler and Regina Shackleford (David), as well as her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family of Margaret Schooler will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Tingle officiating.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Hensley’s Chapel Cemetery.

Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Schooler Family.