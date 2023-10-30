Deborah Tywanna Smith, 70 Published 11:30 am Monday, October 30, 2023

Deborah Tywanna Smith, 70, of Tazewell, TN passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Rose Hill, VA, surrounded by family. She was born in Pineville, KY on October 9, 1953, a daughter of the late Riley and Maude Ball Good. She had been a schoolteacher at Yellow Creek School Center. Tywanna is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Desiree and Aaron Doyle; son and daughter-in-law, Shaeffer and Rachel Smith, grandchildren, Dallas Doyle, Mallie Doyle, Micah Smith and Oliver Smith and soul-sisters, Eva Potter and Carolyn Massengill and many friends. Services will on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 7:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Rev. Chad Burdette and Rev. Conrad Auel. The music will be by Desiree Doyle. Burial will be on Friday, November 3, 2023, at Good Family Cemetery at Sugar Run, KY. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations of School Backpacks and supplies or monetary donations to purchase other school supplies to be donated to students at Yellow Creek Elementary School, Middlesboro. The family will receive friends on Thursday November 2, 2023, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to serve the Smith Family.