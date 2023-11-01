Law enforcement got quite the fresh load of alleged violators; check out Public Records Published 6:27 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

Candice Davenport-hit and run (damage to a vehicle), driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Alicia Jones-capias/bench warrant for manufacture, possession of a schedule V controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and violations of the light, registration and financial responsibility laws

Brock Lassak-violation of probation for aggravated burglary

Jerry Fortner-violation of probation for evading arrest

Rodney Carter-failure to appear for driving on a suspended license

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Alan D. Duffany-criminal trespassing

Robert H. Watson-two counts driving under the influence (with minor), speeding 63/45, obstruction of legal services, violations of the hands free cell phone and implied consent laws

Danny O. Evans-driving under the influence, speeding 65/45

Kristen Oisten-driving under the influence, violation of the rules of the road (driving left of the traffic centerline)

Brenda Kay Sweet-speeding 57/30, speeding 46/30

Chenoa Partin-speeding 71/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Hubert Joseph Hill-speeding 43/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

Casey L. Michael-speeding 72/45

Jessica L. Bigge-speeding 66/45

Martha B. Savage-speeding 66/45

Lenos J. Shepherd-speeding 65/45

Jacob P. Hellard-speeding 65/45

Tawny Bridges-speeding 64/45

Jacob Allen Roy-speeding 49/30

Joshua Shanks-speeding 63/45

Bobby Joe Brooks-speeding 61/45

Curtis Lee Hall Jr.-speeding 61/45

Robert M. Campbell-violation of the traffic control device law

Walter Lambert-public intoxication

Dominique L. Gordon-public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.