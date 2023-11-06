Barbara Ann Adams, 71 Published 11:15 am Monday, November 6, 2023

Barbara Ann Adams, age 71, of Mooresburg TN, was born February 16th, 1952. She passed away suddenly on Friday November 3rd, 2023 in Middlesboro KY.

Barb was saved by the Grace of God at a young age at Poplar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Harrogate, TN. She was a wonderful mother, sister, and friend. She had a big heart and would help anyone she could. Her family meant the world to her.

She is preceded in death by her father Silas Bussell and mother Ocie Mustard Robbins. Her brothers Michael Roy Smith, Eugene Bussell, Gary Wayne Bussell and sister Debra Sue Bussell. As well as her son Douglas Walter-Ray Adams.

She is survived by her children Michael Adams, Jeffery Adams, Wesley (Aimee) Adams, and Ashley (Zachary) Pierce. Her sisters Patricia King and Norma Nicely. Her grandson Dylan Capper and granddaughter Erika Adams. She is also survived by her former husband and father of her children, Jimmy Wayne Adams. As well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, other family, and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her and loved her.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 7th, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell TN. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will be Wednesday November 8th, 2023 at 11:00 AM in Red Hill Chapel Cemetery in Harrogate TN with Rev. Jackie Daniels officiating. To follow in procession, please be at Coffey Funeral Home by 10:15 AM.

Pallbearers: Michael Adams, Wesley Adams, Jeffery Adams, Zachary Pierce, and Dustin Smith.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.