Claiborne County public records Published 1:27 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Candice Davenport-hit and run (damage to a vehicle), driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Alicia Jones-capias/bench warrant for manufacture, possession of a schedule V controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and violations of the light, registration and financial responsibility laws

• Brock Lassak-violation of probation for aggravated burglary

• Jerry Fortner-violation of probation for evading arrest

• Rodney Carter-failure to appear for driving on a suspended license

• Kimberly Santini-aggravated assault, violation of probation

• Emily Scott-child neglect

• Dewey Smith-possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of methamphetamine for sell/delivery, possession of a schedule II controlled substance for sell/delivery, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, violation of the registration law (misuse of registration)

• Asia Damron-driving under the influence, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Baili Baltrip-accessory after the fact

• Dalton Shurley-revoked bond

• Travis Prewitt-capias/bench warrant for forgery

• Billie Settles-violation of probation for aggravated burglary

• Joanie Miracle-violations of probation for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a schedule V controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

• Jerry Bruner-capias/bench warrant for casual exchange of a schedule V controlled substance

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Alan D. Duffany-criminal trespassing

• Robert H. Watson-two counts driving under the influence (with minor), speeding 63/45, obstruction of legal services, violations of the hands free cell phone and implied consent laws

• Danny O. Evans-driving under the influence, speeding 65/45

• Kristen Oisten-driving under the influence, violation of the rules of the road (driving left of the traffic centerline)

• Brenda Kay Sweet-speeding 57/30, speeding 46/30

• Chenoa Partin-speeding 71/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Hubert Joseph Hill-speeding 43/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Casey L. Michael-speeding 72/45

• Jessica L. Bigge-speeding 66/45

• Martha B. Savage-speeding 66/45

• Lenos J. Shepherd-speeding 65/45

• Jacob P. Hellard-speeding 65/45

• Tawny Bridges-speeding 64/45

• Jacob Allen Roy-speeding 49/30

• Joshua Shanks-speeding 63/45

• Bobby Joe Brooks-speeding 61/45

• Curtis Lee Hall Jr.-speeding 61/45

• Robert M. Campbell-violation of the traffic control device law

• Walter Lambert-public intoxication

• Dominique L. Gordon-public intoxication

• Amanda Evans-domestic assault

• Andrew Martinez-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, two counts possession of a schedule II controlled substance, one count each possession of a schedule I, a schedule III and a schedule VI controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

• James Brady Burchfield-theft of merchandise, resisting arrest

• Candice M. Davenport-leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a revoked license, violations of the address change and financial responsibility laws

• John A. Mason-failure to exercise due care

• John G. Howell II-speeding 61/30

• Ethan Duane Boyles-speeding 56/30

• Rayli V. Wolfenbarger-speeding 52/30

• Hayden L. Lemons-speeding 51/30

• Carlos E. Herrera-speeding 65/45

• Melissa Sue Glisson-speeding 65/45

• Sidhika Saharma-speeding 49/30

• Glenna K. Hodges-speeding 48/30

• Sydney Kate Deyton-speeding 48/30

• Sonny J. Sexton-speeding 61/45

• Joseph Mansky-speeding 61/45

• Rajendra Madi-speeding 61/45

• Trinity Cheyenne Callahan-speeding 46/30

• John Curtis Osbourne-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

• Jessica M. Bradford-violation of the traffic control device law

• Jacob P. Hellard-violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign)

• Jerry Fortner-violation of probation for evading arrest

• Rita Fay Long-possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Ben Nichols-aggravated assault, aggravated burglary

• Patrick Phillips-aggravated assault, disorderly conduct

• Cathy Amburn-criminal trespassing, attempted kidnapping

• Preston Winegar-felony evading police, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, driving on a suspended license, violations of the no passing zones, traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

• Sawyer Merritt-resisting arrest, speeding, violations of the registration (expired, failure to carry/sign) and financial responsibility laws

• Scott Sampson-possession of a schedule III controlled substance

• William Clark-possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, violation of the light law

• Bethany Lester-driving under the influence, violation of the rules of the road (improper traffic lane change)

• Jasmine Crawford-failure to exercise due care, violation of the traffic control device law

• Luther Joe Wilson-failure to exercise due care

• Christine Marie Johnson-failure to exercise due care

• Gudelia Alvarado Lopez-failure to exercise due care

• Tyler Nathaniel Jackson-speeding 67/56, speeding 56/45

• Peter John Haug-speeding 65/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Adara Cecelia Hubbert-speeding 65/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Sawyer Lee Merritt-speeding 49/30, violations of the registration (expired, must carry) and financial responsibility laws

• Sandra Lawson Warner-speeding 56/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Katarina Tretyakova-speeding 72/45

• Sherry L. Hughes-speeding 70/45

• Ryan Patrick Murphy-speeding 70/45

• April Roberts Donnelly-speeding 69/45

• Justin Bettis McGoldrick-speeding 69/45

• Selina Kekoa Tavarez-speeding 69/45

• Ryan David Krise-speeding 69/45

• Jonathan Michael Alstott-speeding 69/45

• Alexis Kaye Clonce-speeding 68/45

• Sean Sawyer Wentworth-speeding 66/45

• Brian Scott Kleppinger-speeding 66/45

• Ja Quontae Tae Bell-speeding 66/45

• Casey Daniel Moss-speeding 66/45

• Theresa Caridad Galban-speeding 66/45

• Cody Lin Redmond-speeding 66/45

• Crispin Sangalang Silao-speeding 65/45

• Brian Todd O’Dell-65/45

• Kevin M. Lawson-speeding 65/45

• Krystal Marie Lawson-speeding 65/45

• Monette Sue Collard-speeding 65/45

• Ricky L. Daniels-speeding 65/45

• Stephen Ranney-speeding 65/45

• Richard Adam King-speeding 64/45

• Christopher Lunceford Levesque-speeding 64/45

• Caleb Bradley Lankford-speeding 64/45

• Kyle Matthew Johnson-speeding 64/45

• Robert P. Murphy-speeding 63/45

• Mikaela Shea Mize-speeding 63/45

• Dustin Cody Johnson-speeding 63/45

• Charles A. Brewster-speeding 57/45

• Emily Kathryn Wentworth-speeding 56/45

• Patrick Wayne Lee-speeding 56/45

• Janice Lynn Zilz-speeding 55/45

• Randy Garth Dykes-speeding 55/45

• Kaleb Lange Griffin-speeding 55/45

• Jeffrey Wayne Martin-speeding 55/45

• Regina Gwen Mckillip-speeding 55/45

• Gregory S. Owens-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

• Ricky Lynn Bailey-violations of the traffic control device and registration laws

• Nicholas Anthony Pezzente-violation of the traffic control device law

• Ty Michael Stone-violation of the traffic control device law

• Andrii Artymovych-violation of the rules of the road (following a motor vehicle too closely)

• Shelley Jennifer Rabie-violation of the rules of the road (passing a motor vehicle inside a no passing zone)

• Kaitlyn Danielle Irene Fuston-violations of the light and registration (expired, improper display of tags) laws

• Jacob Allen Dyer-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

• Christopher Ronald Warren-violations of the light and registration (improper display of tags) laws

• Robert DeWayne Long-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Keisha Blake Gentry-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Michelle Nicole Butcher-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Kimberly Hubick Adkins-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Coty Short-driving on a suspended license, speeding

• Theresa Galban-driving on a suspended license

• Billy Hood-domestic assault

• James Gerrells-vandalism, possession of a schedule III controlled substance

• Amanda Turner-vandalism, disorderly conduct

• Christopher Northern-possession of heroin

• Larry Trammell-possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

• James Campbell-driving under the influence, possession of a schedule V controlled substance, violation of the rules of the road (driving left of traffic lane center line), violation of the financial responsibility law

• Mark Cregier-driving under the influence, violation of the rules of the road (driving left of traffic lane center line)

• Angela Fiaccato-speeding 65/45, violation of the driver’s license law (carry/exhibit)

• Pedro A. Morgado Zerpa-speeding 57/45, violation of the registration law

• Charles David Saunders-speeding 72/45

• Reegan Jade Hensley-speeding 68/45

• Alberto Hugo-speeding 66/45

• Victor Antonio Lopez-speeding 66/45

• Samuel R. Kerley-speeding 65/45

• Jeremy Paddock-speeding 65/45

• Dianna Laura Roman-speeding 64/45

• Alexander James Vonstein-speeding 64/45

• Johnny Lee Callebs-speeding 64/45

• Lauren Michelle Koester-speeding 64/45

• James Lynn Nipper Jr.-speeding 64/45

• Nathan Paul Anderson-speeding 63/45

• Bethany Dawn Middleton-speeding 32/15

• Kristin Lea Whitaker-speeding 45/30

• Kelly Alene West-speeding 29/15

• Christina Leigh Caudill-speeding 28/15

• Malik Antwon Hockett-speeding 56/45

• Dylan Nicholas Lefco-speeding 34/25

• Ruby Lynn Shoffner-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

• Jolayna Lynn Miller-violation of the traffic control device law

• Justin Dean Love-violation of the traffic control device law

• Angela D. Zumbrum-violation of the traffic control device law

• Winter Blaise Bruggeworth-violation of the traffic control device law

• Lindsay Star Day-violation of the traffic control device law

• Jessica Lynne Jones-violation of the traffic control device law

• George Lee Kelly-violation of the traffic control device law

• Tiffanie Rose Ledford-violation of the traffic control device law

• Jeremy Stephenson Brock Jr.-violation of the rules of the road (traveling the wrong way down a one-way road)

• Martin Echeverria-driving on a suspended license, violation of the light law

• Haylee Danielle Sturgill-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Justin Davis-public intoxication