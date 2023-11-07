Burl Bull Published 8:04 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Burl Bull, beloved husband and a friend to many. Burl entered into rest on October 18, 2023. Born on May 28, 1970, he lived a life filled with warmth, and an easy-going character that was cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Burl’s distinctive and endearing personality touched countless hearts and minds throughout his fruitful life. His warm spirit was a beacon of comfort to those around him. His easy-going nature made him a joy to be around, while his personable demeanor left no room for a stranger in his presence. He will be dearly missed by all who had the good fortune to make a connection with him. Burl was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dollie Bull, his sister, Betsey Runions, his father Clifford Bull, and his nephew, Garrett Walker. Left to honor Burl’s memory is his wife, Heather Bull. Her life was profoundly enriched by Burl’s presence, and his spirit will live on through the love they shared. Along with Heather, helping to preserve his memory are his Uncle and Aunt (Bill and Linda), their daughter, his in-loves John and Laura Bassett, brother in law (John-Michael Bassett, wife Karen, and their 2 kids), as well as Burl’s cousin, Steven Terrell, Steve’s wife Vanessa , and their 5 children. Though Burl’s earthly journey has come to an end, his memory will forever be engraved in the hearts of his loved ones. His life was a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of love and kindness. As we mourn his departure, we also celebrate the life of a remarkable man who taught us the true meaning of friendship, love, and humility. As per Burl’s wishes, he has been cremated and his life will be celebrated privately at a later date. Burl B Bull 1970-2023