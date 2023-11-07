free workshops to manage chronic conditions Published 2:25 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

UT – TSU Extension Claiborne County is offering free Living Well with Chronic Conditions Workshops starting Nov. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to11:30 a.m. at Harrogate Senior Citizens Center. The workshops are led by UT Extension educators and a Health Educator from the Claiborne County Health Department. These individuals are certified by Stanford University Chronic Disease Self-Management Program Master Trainers. Participants are encouraged to actively contribute to the sessions and to work together to find solutions and set healthy goals. Classes will be held Nov. 20, 27, Dec. 4, 11 and Jan. 8, 2024.

Living Well with Chronic Conditions is a six-week workshop series designed to help community members to effectively manage their long-term health issues. Chronic conditions of those attending may include asthma, arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, chronic pain, sleep apnea or fibromyalgia among others. If you or anyone you care for has a chronic disease, the program sponsors welcome you to this series which is designed to address issues including:

Finding effective and healthy ways to deal with pain and fatigue

Helping to establish better nutrition and exercise choices in your life

Discovering new treatment options

Managing side effects

Communicating with your health care professional effectively

Leading a fuller and better life despite having a chronic condition

For more information, or to sign up for the program, contact Carol Brandon, Extension Agent at 423-626-3742 or email her at cbrandon@utk.edu.

The registration deadline is Nov. 17.

This workshop and all programs offered by the Extension are open to anyone who would like to participate. If you would like to learn more about how UT-TSU Extension serves Claiborne County you can visit or call the office, or visit the website at: www.claiborne.tennessee.edu.