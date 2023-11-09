UT signs top 100 guard Published 1:07 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

University of Tennessee head men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes announced Wednesday the signing of prep standout Bishop Boswell to a National Letter of Intent.

A 6-foot-4, 195-pound point guard Boswell is a unanimous four-star recruit who attends Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bishop Boswell and his mother, Brittany Boswell, to the Tennessee Basketball family. Bishop is a great young man who exhibits superb leadership qualities,” Barnes said. “He is a big, versatile guard who is comfortable both scoring and facilitating. We are also excited about his ability to defend multiple positions on the other end of the court. A former football player, Bishop will also bring a high level of toughness that meshes well with our program.”

Boswell checks in at No. 65 nationally in both the On3 Consensus and 247Sports Composite rankings. Both list him top-10 at his position and seventh-best in the talent-rich state of North Carolina.

All four major recruiting sites place Boswell in the top 90 of their independent rankings, both On3 and ESPN slotting him in the top 70 nationwide.

Among the most highly pursued players in the nation in the class of 2024, Boswell ultimately selected the Volunteers over Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina, Wake Forest and Xavier.

On the AAU circuit, Boswell led Team CP3 in points (12.8), rebounds (5.6), assists (4.4) and steals (1.1) per game during the 2023 Nike EYBL slate. He ranked top-15 in the league in assists per game, upping that position to fourth during Nike Peach Jam play with a 5.3 average.

In addition, Boswell notched a superb 2.08 assist/turnover ratio on the season. He shot 50.0 percent (74-of-148) from the floor, 36.5 percent (23-of-63) beyond the arc and 82.1 percent (46-of-56) at the line.

Boswell is set to be the 23rd player in program history from the Tar Heel State. He will be the sixth Volunteer from Charlotte, following stars such as NBA players Jaden Springer (one-and-done first-round pick), Grant Williams (First Team All-American) and Tony White (2,219-point scorer).

Next year, Boswell is slated to be one of three North Carolinians on the Tennessee roster, alongside forward Jonas Aidoo (Durham) and guard Freddie Dilione V (Fayetteville).