Inaugural parade draws huge crowd

The 1st Annual Veteran’s Day Parade was observed Nov. 11 as Claiborne County remembered those who served during all wars. Some 25 county veterans were honored as their vehicles made their way through a standing-room-only crowd up Main Street in Tazewell. The procession ended at Rome Cardwell Park where a lengthy Memorial Service was attended by a record-breaking crowd. Onlookers stood mostly three-deep as the crowd stretched the length of the Park grounds in a semi-circle fashion. Photo Jan Runions
Everyone came out to take part in the 1st Annual Veteran’s Day Parade on Nov. 11 – even the small fry. Photo Jan Runions
Service men and women were honored during the Veteran’s Day Memorial Service on Nov. 11 as flags at the Rome Cardwell Park were lowered to half-staff. Photo Jan Runions
John McAfee, retired Lt. Colonel of the U.S. Army and Circuit Court Judge for the 8th Judicial District, greets veterans and onlookers alike as the parade travels up Main Street. McAfee was the keynote speaker for the Veteran’s Day event. Photo Jan Runions