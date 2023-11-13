Mizzou mauls Volunteers Published 11:24 am Monday, November 13, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

No. 14 Missouri played keep away on Saturday at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium as the 13th-ranked Volunteers fell to the Tigers, 36-7, in their final road tilt of the year.

Mizzou (8-2, 4-2 SEC) slowed the game down and finished with a 39:56 to 20:04 edge in time of possession. The Tigers controlled the game on the ground as running back Cody Schrader and quarterback Brady Cook combined for 260 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. Schrader finished with 205 yards alone on 35 carries.

Cook went 18-of-24 through the air with 275 yards passing, one touchdown and an interception.

For the Vols (7-3, 3-3 SEC), quarterback Joe Milton III finished the day 22-of-34 for 267 yards passing with one score and an interception. Milton also led UT in rushing, gaining 36 yards.

Both teams played a scoreless first quarter, and the Tigers opened the scoring in the second quarter with a Harrison Mevis 31-yard field goal that capped off a 10-play, 72-yard drive that chewed up 10:55 off the clock.

Tennessee took the lead on the next possession as Milton found Dont’e Thornton Jr., who made a beautiful catch in the end zone for a 46-yard touchdown strike. The receiving touchdown was Thornton’s first as a Vol. He was injured on the play and sidelined for the remainder of the game with a lower-body injury.

Missouri added a Schrader 7-yard rushing touchdown, and Tennessee was close to cutting into the deficit with a drive to end the half, but running back Jaylen Wright fumbled at the Missouri 18-yard line after a 15-yard catch. Mevis tacked on another field goal to make it 13-7 Tigers into the locker room.

The Tigers put up 10 points in the third quarter as Cook rushed for a 3-yard score, and Mevis hit his third field goal of the game – a 23-yard attempt – to give Mizzou a 22-7 lead.

Missouri added a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to reach its final margin of victory.

Wide receivers Ramel Keyton, Squirrel White and Kaleb Webb were Milton’s favorite targets on Saturday as each hauled in four receptions. Keyton led the receiving core with 57 yards on the day.

In addition to his 205 yards on the ground, Schrader pulled in five receptions for 116 yards to also lead Missouri in receiving.

On the defensive side of the ball, safety Wesley Walker led Tennessee with nine tackles, while fellow safety Jaylen McCollough made seven tackles and picked off Cook in the first quarter.

Tennessee returns home to take on No. 2 Georgia on Saturday in Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on CBS.