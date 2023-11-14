Drugs headline pre-parade, catalyst for separate foot-chase Published 3:59 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

An independent contractor for the Annual Claiborne County Christmas &Tractor Parade in Tazewell was arrested for driving a children’s train under the influence. Henry Meade, 50, was reportedly handling the conveyance in an erratic manner, which drew the attention of several event goers and officers of the Tazewell Police Department who were providing security.

Officer Dylan Keck approached Meade, later reporting that the train operator was visibly unsteady on his feet. Meade was allegedly seen tossing a prescription bottle toward other officers during questioning. He underwent a field sobriety test which he reportedly failed.

A body search produced a syringe along with Methamphetamine, Gabapentin and Suboxone. Meade was arrested and lodged in the Claiborne County Jail charged with one count each of driving under the influence, possession of Methamphetamine, possession of a schedule III and a schedule V controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the implied consent law.

Tazewell Police Chief Jeremy Myers and City Mayor Bill Fannon issued a joint news release about the incident.

“It is important to clarify that vendor hiring is not under the city’s jurisdiction. Vendors are independently contracted, and their selection is not managed by the city. Despite this, the Tazewell Police Department responded swiftly to the incident ensuring the safety of event attendees.

“The rapid action taken by our law enforcement underscores our commitment to public safety. It is Important to note that in a 1/8 mile radius on Main Street during the event we had 14 police officers on foot patrol for several thousands (of) attendees. Public safety is paramount on any day at any time and this event was no different. It is unfortunate but the police officers did their job and protected everyone involved,” reads the release, in part.

In a separate incident, detectives with the Claiborne County Narcotics and Criminal Investigation Divisions were handed a bit of physical exercise as they were forced to give chase to an escaping suspect. The detectives were following up on information they received about a wanted person in the Speedwell community.

Kelvin Jerold Mize, however, reportedly jumped from a window of the Pebley Hollow Road residence rather than face arrest. He reportedly ran into an adjacent field in an attempt to escape.

Mize was apprehended and taken into custody. A known convicted felon, he was at the time of arrest in possession of a rifle found behind the front door of the residence. The detectives also observed drug paraphernalia, setting the stage for the successful application of a search warrant. Recovered in the sting were three firearms, ammunition and U.S. currency believed to be a result of profits via the illegal sale of narcotics. Also recovered were one ounce of suspected pink Fentanyl, one ounce of suspected Heroin and approximately 15 grams of Methamphetamine. The detectives also found an assortment of prescription pills and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Mize was taken into custody and charged with three counts of the possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and one count each of the possession of a prohibited weapon, the possession of Methamphetamine for resale, the possession of a schedule I, a schedule II and a schedule V controlled substances for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence.

Also arrested was Holly M. Daniels on three counts of the possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and one count each of the possession of Methamphetamine for resale, the possession of a schedule I, a schedule II and a schedule V controlled substances for resale, the possession of drug paraphernalia and accessory after the fact.

A convicted sex offender has been arrested and charged with the alleged statutory rape of a 17-year-old female juvenile.

Sebastian Allen Russell, 24, reportedly invited the juvenile into his Tazewell home. Once inside, the girl told officers later, she was sexually assaulted by Russell.

The girl’s friend, who initially remained outside the residence, later entered the home where the two reportedly stayed for a while before leaving.

The girl later alerted her family of the incident and was taken to the hospital for examination.

Russell was taken into custody and charged with statutory rape. He was previously charged and convicted for sexual battery in August 2021 and, again, in December 2021 for rape and incest.

At the time of the incident, Russell was on parole.