LMU women topple King

The Lincoln Memorial women’s basketball team continued the 2023-24 campaign with another win in the Conference Carolinas/South Atlantic Conference Challenge being played in Bristol. The Lady Splitters defeated King 87-65 Saturday.

Lincoln Memorial (2-0) took a commanding 21-4 lead in the 1st quarter and never looked back. LMU extended their lead with a 27-14 second quarter for a 48-18 score at halftime. When play resumed in the third, King won the 3rd quarter, 18-15, and the 4th, 29-24, but it was not enough to catch the Lady Railsplitters, who went on to a 22-point victory.

Everybody LMU player got on the scoreboard. LMU shot 40% from the floor.

Lauren Flowers led Lincoln Memorial with 16 points and five rebounds. Geovana Rios scored 12 points and six rebounds. She was followed in scoring by Jordan Maney and Chloe Savage with 11 each and four rebounds apiece. Maney, also, had five steals. Jamyah Winter played 11 minutes and scored 10 points and had four rebounds. Alexa Smiddy and Jazzmen Robinson added six points each with Robinson getting five rebounds.

Matty Tanner and Zyan Smith chipped in five points each. Smith had four rebounds, while Tanner had two. Rachel Early and Natalia Leguizamon scored two points each and Sophie Henry dropped a free-throw for one point.

Lincoln Memorial will travel to Dahlonega, Georgia to take on Clayton State in the North Georgia Tournament. Tip-off will be on Friday at 4 p.m. They will play North Georgia on Saturday at 4 p.m.