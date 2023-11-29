Norma Lee Nicely, 64 Published 11:29 am Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Norma Lee Nicely, age 64, of Mooresburg TN, was born February 10th, 1959. She passed away suddenly early morning on Tuesday November 28th, 2023.

Norma was saved by the Grace of God. She was a wonderful sister, aunt, and friend. She loved her coffee, watching tv, and loved her sister Barb with everything in her.

She is preceded in death by her father Silas Bussell and mother Ocie Mustard Robbins. Her brothers Michael Roy Smith, Eugene Bussell, Gary Wayne Bussell, Homer Fultz, and sisters Debra Sue Bussell and Barbara Ann Adams. As well as her nephew Douglas Walter-Ray Adams.

She is survived by her sister Patricia King. Nephew’s Michael Adams, Jeffery Adams, Wesley (Aimee) Adams, and Dustin Smith. Nieces Ashley (Zachary) Pierce and Amanda Smith. As well as a host of other nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, other family, and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her and loved her.

The family will receive friends Thursday November 30, 2023 from 4 until 6 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will be held Friday December 1, 2023 at 11 AM in the Hazelwood Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Jackie Daniels

Singers: Little Creek Singers

Pallbearers: Michael Adams, Wesley Adams, Jeffery Adams, Zachary Pierce, Dustin Smith, and Jimmy Adams.