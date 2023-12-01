Tennessee tops SEC in attendance Published 10:14 am Friday, December 1, 2023

The pageantry and unrivaled experience that is Neyland Stadium in the fall was on full display again in 2023 as Tennessee led the Southeastern Conference in average home attendance per game and total home attendance for the entire season.

The Volunteers sold out all seven home games and averaged 101,915 fans, which was also fourth nationally. It was the first time since the 2006 season that Tennessee sold out every home game of a season. It was also Neyland’s highest average attendance for a season since the 2007 mark of 103,918.

Neyland Stadium drew an accumulated attendance of 713,405, which was third nationally behind only Michigan (769,797) and Penn State (758,864). That figure was UT’s highest since 2011.

Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White, the Neyland Stadium experience has seen unprecedented growth. Tennessee exhausted all of its 70,500-season ticket inventory for the 2023 campaign. That mark emphatically eclipsed the department’s strategic plan—Rise Glorious —goal by 9,500.

In addition, Neyland Stadium is undergoing a historic renovation, modernizing the fan experience through enhanced amenities and diversified seating options. In 2022, guests at Neyland Stadium observed a totally new state-of-the-art videoboard in the stadium’s north upper deck, enhanced video components in the existing south videoboard and the introduction of two new premium amenities in the lower-west club and upper-north social deck.

RockyTopWifi, Neyland Stadium’s new Wi-Fi system, was activated for the 2023 season and work will extend into the summer of 2024. Brick cladding was installed around in-bowl vomitories. The Neyland Stadium project will continue with new deliverables each football season through the fall of 2026.

The Vols have produced 13 home victories under head coach Josh Heupel since the start of the 2022 season, representing the program’s most over a two-year span since winning 13 from 1998-99.

Tennessee will carry a streak of 13 consecutive sellouts into its 2024 home opener. The Vols have drawn an accumulated attendance of 2,108,220 in the White/Heupel era (22 games, 2021-present).

Fans can renew their 2024 season tickets at AllVols.com. Fans interested in joining the 2024 season ticket waiting list can fill out the season ticket interest form at UTsports.com/seasontickets.

2023 Accumulated Attendance (top three nationally, followed by SEC)

FBS Rnk. School – Att.

1. Michigan – 769,797 (7 games)

2. Penn State – 758,864 (7 games)

3. Tennessee – 713,405 (7 games)

—

4. LSU – 705,191 (7 games)

5. Alabama – 700,539 (7 games)

6. Texas A&M – 694,639 (7 games)

7. Georgia – 649,222 (7 games)

9. Auburn – 616,301 (7 games)

13. South Carolina – 544,829 (7 games)

14. Florida – 537,522 (6 games)

22. Arkansas – 457,218 (7 games)

23. Ole Miss – 446,044 (7 games)

24. Mississippi State – 435,638 (8 games)

25. Kentucky – 426,572 (7 games)

27. Missouri – 421,184 (7 games)

83. Vanderbilt – 153,052 (6 games)

2023 Average Attendance (top four nationally, followed by SEC)

FBS Rnk. School – Att.

1. Michigan – 109,971

2. Penn State – 108,409

3. Ohio State – 103,792

4. Tennessee – 101,915

—

6. LSU – 100,742

7. Alabama – 100,077

8. Texas A&M – 99,234

9. Georgia – 92,746

10. Florida – 89,587

11. Auburn – 88,043

16. South Carolina – 77,833

23. Arkansas – 65,317

25. Ole Miss – 63,721

27. Kentucky – 61,000

29. Missouri – 60,169

33. Mississippi State – 54,455

78. Vanderbilt – 25,509