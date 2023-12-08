Carl Lee Ricketts Published 3:12 pm Friday, December 8, 2023

Carl Lee Ricketts, age 74 of Kodak, Tennessee and formerly of Harrogate, passed away at his home in Kodak on Dec 1, 2023. Carl was a Christian saved by Gods wonderful Grace.

He was preceded in death by his mother Eva Chumley Gallagher, his grandparents whom he called mommy and daddy, Lewis and Ruth Chumley and his Aunt Margaret Peters.

Carl leaves behind his wife of 21 years Diane Manning Ricketts and his beloved son Dr. Joshua W. Ricketts and his beloved brother Mitchell Taylor. Carl leaves behind a group of wonderful Christian cousins Fred Chumley, Dennis Chumley, Randy McKinney and Doc Treese, Chandelle Gibbs and Fred Porter who throughout his illness visited, called and never let him feel alone. Carl was a member of Gap Creek Baptist Church and when he was able enjoyed singing and worshiping there.

Carl was a wonderful Christian man who had a personal relationship with God. He was a loving son, husband, father and friend. All who knew him will never forget him and miss him always. The family had a memorial service at Gap Creek Baptist Church in Harrogate on Saturday Dec. 9.