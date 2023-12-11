Homicide, assaults, kidnapping top grand jury indictments Published 3:42 pm Monday, December 11, 2023

By Jan Runions

jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net

The Claiborne County Grand Jury returned a batch of serious indictments that include vehicular homicide, aggravated assaults and kidnapping during its latest session.

Brett A. Cook, 25, was indicted on one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless endangerment allegedly occurring on June 24.

One true bill was returned on two individuals on a combined three counts. Braden Greer, 20, and Dalton Shurley, 25, were indicted on one count each of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault during an event allegedly occurring on Aug. 22. Shurley was additionally indicted on one count of the persuasion of a witness during an event allegedly occurring on Sept. 15.

The grand jury returned an indictment on Charles Franklin Wray, 57, on one count each of aggravated assault and the violation of community supervision for life during an event allegedly occurring on Sept. 8.

Jason Lewis Norton, 43, was indicted on two separate true bills – the first on one count of aggravated assault during an event allegedly occurring on Aug. 4. The second true bill included one count each of assault and domestic assault allegedly occurring on July 5.