Cupp leads Claiborne past Cherokee Published 12:24 pm Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Ethan Cupp’s 28-points led the Bulldogs in scoring as Claiborne defeated Cherokee 66-59 on Friday.

C.J. Cox finished with 12, Evan Thomas had eight, Jake Smith and Brady Hamlin had six, Josh Bolton had four and Cole Holt had two.

Colien Mclain had 19 for Cherokee. Isaiah Jones had 12, and Landen Jeffers had 10.

— Claiborne County Sports Zone