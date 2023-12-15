Irene Saylor Cottrell Published 11:25 am Friday, December 15, 2023

Irene Saylor Cottrell, age 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Harrogate on Dec. 6, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Wilburn E. Cottrell. Irene was the third of five daughters of John Floyd and Ola Dean Saylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy and Clyde Gilpin, and Lila and Neal Brooks, sister Florine Cox, brother-in-law James Bolinger, nephew Mike Brooks and niece Tonja Gilpin.

She is survived by her children, Kirby (Ellen) Cottrell and Debra (Louis) Viol; grandchildren Joe Cottrell, Audra Cottrell and Elizabeth Viol; great-grandchildren Oliver, Jordan and Isabella; step grandchildren Leah Bahl and Jeni (Ryan) Noble; great-grandchildren Tucker, Reagan and Kevin. She is also survived by her sister Joy Bolinger and many nieces and nephews.

Irene was a long time member of Old Yellow Creek Baptist Church in Middlesboro and the Order of the Eastern Star, Shawanee, Tennessee Chapter.

Services were held Dec. 9 at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate, followed by a procession to the graveside service at the Shoffner Cemetery on Indian Creek Road in Harrogate. Pastor Jeff Greene of Old Yellow Creek Baptist Church officiated.

Pallbearers were Kirby Cottrell, Joe Cottrell, Louis Viol, David Sparks, Todd Bolinger and Troy Poore.

Coffey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.