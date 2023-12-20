2 players join 1,000-point club in LMU win Published 11:34 am Wednesday, December 20, 2023

The Lincoln Memorial men’s basketball team took to the road Saturday looking to bounce back from a conference road loss to Wingate last weekend. The Railsplitters traveled to Gaffney, South Carolina to take on the Limestone Saints. Lincoln Memorial took the prior seven contests and was looking to add another to the win column. During the game, two players joined the 1000-point club. Me’Kell Burries and Chase Rankin each scored their 1,000th point during the game, becoming the 35th and 36th players, respectivel, to reach that mark for LMU.

The game started with the teams trading buckets until the score found its way to a knot at 9-9. From there, the Railsplitters went on a 7-1 run to take a 16-10 lead.

During the run, Burries connected on a three pointer with 14:36 remaining in the first half for his 1,000th career point.

The Saints battled back to eventually tie the game at 20-20 with 11:11 left on the clock. Lincoln Memorial outscored Limestone 16-10 throughout the remainder of the half to take a 36-30 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Rankin connected on a jumper with 9:20 left in the game to score the 1,000th point of his career.