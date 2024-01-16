Area Happenings Published 11:29 am Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Compiled by Jan Runions

Jan. 29

• Powell Valley Electric Cooperative will hold its regular monthly Board of Directors meeting on Jan. 29, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at its New Tazewell office located at 420 Straight Creek Road.

Feb. 6

• North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department Annual Election meeting will be held on Feb. 6, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the main station on Hwy. 25E. The agenda includes the nomination and election of officers and board members for 2024. If interested in becoming an officer or board member, please attend this meeting. All board meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month and are open to the public.

• SIGCO (Stand in the Gap Coalition) meets every second Monday in the month at noon at its headquarters on Straight Creek Road in New Tazewell (the old Powell Valley Electric building) nearby the Claiborne Justice Center. Lunch is served at each meeting.

• Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage ans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).