Extreme temps prompt talk with nonprofit org for county homeless shelter Published 5:04 pm Tuesday, January 16, 2024

The homeless are all around us; it takes but the eyes to see, the heart to feel, the hands to help. Those eyes, heart and hands have been the catalyst for a dialogue with the Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless. The organization is interested in helping Claiborne County find funding to build and operate a homeless shelter. Talks will commence next week between local businessman Carl Nichols, Christy Brock and representatives of the Coalition.

Talk of having a homeless shelter in the county has been bandied about for decades but the necessary logistics to move forward were repeatedly stalled at the county government level – likely due to ongoing operational expenses once monies were set aside for the actual construction.

This week’s extreme weather prompted Nichols to delve into whether provisions had been made to assist the county’s homeless and those who find themselves without utilities during the deep temperature dive.

When he discovered that only a few places – Upper Room Ministries, Young’s Chapel and Ye Olde Church in Cumberland Gap, to name a few – were providing warming stations, Nichols decided to open the doors of his New Tazewell Realty Group Office.

He took to Facebook with his plans and says he was amazed at the outpouring of tangible help provided by Claiborne County residents in the form of food, bedding, cash and other necessities. When Andy Duncan, owner of Duncan Lumber, heard of Nichols’ plans, he quickly offered his 1st Avenue Meeting Hall for use.

Organizations and agencies like the American Red Cross donated cots for the makeshift shelter. When the Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless heard of Nichols’ and Brock’s work, the organization immediately contacted the New Tazewell Walmart to purchase needed items.

Brock has been in contact with the Coalition since its initial phone call to the Realty Group. She said the representative explained the organization’s proposal to support the development of a shelter through advocacy and connection to potential resources. Brock said the Coalition does not have the funding themselves but will facilitate the county in garnering funds via grants and other resources to which the organization is connected.

Nichols spoke of his newest project to help the homeless situation inside the county.

“I have been told from a small child that ‘the Lord moves in mysterious ways,’” said Nichols. “A week ago, I could not have imagined being directly involved in our homeless population. I am beginning to feel that God has a plan.”

Those involved in the warming station/shelter are working to keep it open through the next bout of snow and low temps – possibly until Monday morning. They are in need of volunteers to donate time in either four-hour blocks or overnight.

For more information, call Brock at 423-489-0070.

The Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless covers 12 counties as a partner in providing guidance in all things homeless.