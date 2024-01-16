LMU’s Brown named SAC player of the week Published 11:32 am Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Martez Brown has been named the South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week following back-to-back double-doubles, including a record setting performance against Catawba. Brown tallied 13 points and 13 rebounds against UVA-Wise at home. However, it was his performance against Catawba that sealed the deal. Against the Indians, Brown was relentless on the interior, collecting an LMU and SAC record 28 rebounds to accompany 16 points; his 10th double-double of the season. Brown remains the only player in the conference to average a double-double for the season. He is also the nations leading rebounder in multiple statistical categories. In total rebounds, Brown edges the nation’s second best rebounder by an astounding 30-plus rebounds.