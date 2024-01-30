LMU getting noticed after 6-game streak Published 2:16 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Now on a six game winning streak, the Lincoln Memorial men’s basketball team is once again receiving votes in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Top 25 poll. The Railsplitters started the season ranked fifth in the country following a run to the men’s DII Elite 8 last season. However, an early season slump saw Lincoln Memorial fall outside of the top 25. Since falling to Coker on the road in early January, the Railsplitters have rattled off six straight wins, and will be seeking a seventh in a row on Wednesday night on the road at Carson-Newman. The Railsplitters and Eagles met earlier this season on Jan. 3 in Harrogate, with Lincoln Memorial taking a sizable victory, 83-64.

The NABC Top 25 Poll is as follows:

NABC Division II Coaches Poll (Jan. 30, 2023 – Regular Season Poll #10)

Rank, Record, Points (FPV), Previous Ranking

1. West Texas A&M (15) 18-1 399 1

2. Minnesota State (1) 19-1 384 5

3. Nova Southeastern, Fla. 15-2 265 6

4. Fort Lewis, Colo. 17-2 338 8

5. DBU, Texas 16-2 308 4

6. North Georgia 16-2 302 10

7. Saint Martin’s, Wash. 17-2 293 2

8. West Georgia 17-2 290 9

9. Gannon, Pa. 17-2 253 12

10. Colorado School of Mines 18-3 232 14

11. Benedict, S.C. 15-2 216 15

12. MSU Moorhead, Minn. 17-3 206 3

13. Colorado Mesa 15-3 204 7

14. California, Pa. 16-2 182 17

15. East Stroudsburg, Pa. 16-2 176 19

16. Northwest Missouri State 15-4 162 21

17. West Liberty, W.Va. 15-3 153 20

18. Lander, S.C. 15-3 141 11

19. Minot State, N.D. 16-4 103 16

20. Ferris State, Mich. 16-4 99 13

21. USC Aiken, S.C. 15-3 78 18

22. Cal State Dominguez Hills 16-3 67 NR

23. Chico State, Calif. 14-4 54 24

24. Fort Hays State, Kan. 15-4 44 NR

25. St. Thomas Aquinas, N.Y. 15-3 36 NR