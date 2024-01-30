LMU getting noticed after 6-game streak
Published 2:16 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Now on a six game winning streak, the Lincoln Memorial men’s basketball team is once again receiving votes in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Top 25 poll. The Railsplitters started the season ranked fifth in the country following a run to the men’s DII Elite 8 last season. However, an early season slump saw Lincoln Memorial fall outside of the top 25. Since falling to Coker on the road in early January, the Railsplitters have rattled off six straight wins, and will be seeking a seventh in a row on Wednesday night on the road at Carson-Newman. The Railsplitters and Eagles met earlier this season on Jan. 3 in Harrogate, with Lincoln Memorial taking a sizable victory, 83-64.
The NABC Top 25 Poll is as follows:
NABC Division II Coaches Poll (Jan. 30, 2023 – Regular Season Poll #10)
Rank, Record, Points (FPV), Previous Ranking
1. West Texas A&M (15) 18-1 399 1
2. Minnesota State (1) 19-1 384 5
3. Nova Southeastern, Fla. 15-2 265 6
4. Fort Lewis, Colo. 17-2 338 8
5. DBU, Texas 16-2 308 4
6. North Georgia 16-2 302 10
7. Saint Martin’s, Wash. 17-2 293 2
8. West Georgia 17-2 290 9
9. Gannon, Pa. 17-2 253 12
10. Colorado School of Mines 18-3 232 14
11. Benedict, S.C. 15-2 216 15
12. MSU Moorhead, Minn. 17-3 206 3
13. Colorado Mesa 15-3 204 7
14. California, Pa. 16-2 182 17
15. East Stroudsburg, Pa. 16-2 176 19
16. Northwest Missouri State 15-4 162 21
17. West Liberty, W.Va. 15-3 153 20
18. Lander, S.C. 15-3 141 11
19. Minot State, N.D. 16-4 103 16
20. Ferris State, Mich. 16-4 99 13
21. USC Aiken, S.C. 15-3 78 18
22. Cal State Dominguez Hills 16-3 67 NR
23. Chico State, Calif. 14-4 54 24
24. Fort Hays State, Kan. 15-4 44 NR
25. St. Thomas Aquinas, N.Y. 15-3 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Minnesota Duluth 26, Northern Michigan 17, Charleston (W.Va.) 12, Florida Southern 12, Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) 11, UNC Pembroke (N.C.) 9, Lubbock Christian (Texas) 7, Saint Michael’s (Vt.) 6, Washburn (Kan.) 5, Indianapolis (Ind.) 4, Emmanuel (Ga.) 3, Cedarville (Ohio) 1, Concord (W.Va.) 1, Montana State Billings 1. Dropped out: Missouri Western (22), Charleston (23), Cal State LA (25). Records are through games of Sunday, Jan. 28. Previous ranking was from the Jan. 23, 2024 poll.