Bluegrass Newsmedia hires new executive editor Published 4:54 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

Staff Report

Bluegrass Newsmedia announced on Wednesday that Warren Taylor has been hired as executive editor of the company’s seven publications.

A native of Paris, Kentucky, Taylor has extensive experience in journalism and communications.

Initially hired as the staff reporter for the Winchester Sun in Aug. 2021, Taylor was promoted in April 2022 to associate editor in charge of the company’s publications in Clark, Harlan and Jessamine county markets.

Before his tenure with Bluegrass Newsmedia, Taylor was the director of public relations for Bourbon County Schools and was a staff reporter for the Bourbon Citizen-Advertiser. He also covered various University of Kentucky athletics, ranging from men’s basketball to softball, for online-exclusive publications such as A Sea of Blue and Cats Illustrated.

Taylor is thrilled to get to work and hopes he and his team will become vital community assets.

“My goal over the coming months is to forge partnerships in the communities we serve. I and my talented team will be out in the streets, meeting our readers and telling the stories that matter to them,” he said. “I want to put the local back into local news by finding and entering into partnerships with outstanding content creators to feature their work in all seven of our newspapers. More importantly, I want our readers to trust and be proud of their hometown paper.”

Bluegrass Newsmedia President & Publisher Jeff Kuerzi is excited to see what Taylor does in his new role.

“We are committed to our local markets and telling the stories that matter. Warren embodies that commitment, and I’m thrilled to promote him to a role where he can lead our entire team across all our publications and websites. I’m particularly happy with how Warren is expanding our digital audiences and engaging our readers across social and other channels,” Kuerzi said. “Our mission is to inform and today that means a multi-channel approach. We reach tens of thousands of readers daily, not just in the weekly paper, and I look forward to how Warren will continue to innovate there.”

Taylor holds bachelor’s degrees in history (Georgetown College) and journalism (University of Kentucky). He is an avid reader, a lover of terrible movies, and a diehard Liverpool FC and Columbus Crew fan.

He can be reached via email at warren.taylor@bluegrassnewsmedia.com or by telephone at 859-759-0049.

Bluegrass Newsmedia consists of six newspapers across Kentucky – the Danville Advocate-Messenger, Harlan Enterprise, Jessamine Journal, Middlesboro News, Stanford Interior Journal and Winchester Sun – as well as one Tennessee-based publication, the Claiborne Progress.